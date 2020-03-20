(The Center Square) – Arizona businesses are now approved to receive Small Business Administration emergency loans.
The loans will come through the federal Economic Injury Disaster Loan program that will help businesses across the state to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak. Individual businesses can be eligible for up to $2 million in low interest loans through the program.
Republican Gov. Doug Ducey submitted a request to the federal government for emergency economic assistance, under the newly implemented Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act, which was signed into law by President Donald Trump on March 6.
“As we continue to address COVID-19 and prioritize public health, we are working with our federal partners to mitigate the economic impact on Arizona’s small businesses and employees,” Ducey said in statement. “Our administration stands ready to help.”
Eligibility for Economic Injury Disaster Loans is based entirely on the potential financial impact of COVID-19. Special interest on the loans is 3.75 percent for small businesses, while the interest rate for private nonprofit organizations is 2.75 percent.
These SBA loans can be repaid through long-term repayment plans to keep payments affordable for up to 30 years and are available to any professional entity without the financial ability to offset costs incurred by the adversity brought on the virus outbreak.
“Arizona’s small business community is grateful to Governor Ducey for prioritizing the health and safety of Arizonans while supporting businesses impacted by COVID-19,” said Chad Heinrich, the state director for the Arizona chapter of the advocacy National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB). “This relief will go a long way to repair the damage done and protect Arizona families.”