(The Center Square) – Sending management platform Sendoso plans to send its corporate headquarters from San Francisco, California, to Arizona effective November 2022.
The company has a new office at The Grove in Phoenix, Arizona, and plans to bring nearly 1,000 jobs to the area.
“We are absolutely thrilled to expand our footprint in Arizona and support job growth. Our new state-of-the-art office space will inspire employees to connect and collaborate in a meaningful way, while also providing them with the flexibility to work in a hybrid environment so that they are empowered to do their best work, in the location they choose,” Sendoso president and chief operating officer Michelle Palleschi said in a press release. “We know that the way we work is continuing to evolve, and to ensure that we continue to thrive we are committed to listen, learn and refine our strategy as we move forward to support our employees.”
Sendoso has previously operated its business in the Phoenix area. The company has a 190,000 square-foot warehouse and distribution center nearby.
The new office will be a multipurpose space for its employees. The two-floor building will include a game room, fully stocked bar, fitness room, and large event space.
Arizona governor Doug Ducey said that he’s glad to see yet another business expand its operations in the state.
“It’s great to see yet another California company relocating to Arizona for more opportunity,” Ducey said in a press release. “Sendoso’s new headquarters and operations is further cementing Arizona’s reputation as the best place to do business in the country.”