(The Center Square) – The digital real estate platform Opendoor is opening a 100,807 square-foot space in Tempe, Arizona, to serve as the company’s regional hub.
The space will support over 500 jobs.
“Opendoor’s substantial investment proves once again Arizona is the best place in the country for technology leaders,” Arizona Governor Doug Ducey said in a press release issued by the Arizona Commerce Authority. “We’ve worked to make Arizona an epicenter of proptech innovation, and that effort is paying off. We are grateful for Opendoor’s commitment to our state, creating over 500 new jobs, and look forward to supporting their continued success.”
Since 2014, Opendoor has worked with more than 37,000 Arizona buyers and sellers and put more than $225 million into the state’s economy through its work with local contractors, tradespeople and real estate agents.
“Opendoor has been supporting Arizonans with the confidence and control to make life-changing moves since launching in Phoenix in 2014. Since our first customer eight years ago, we have become part of neighborhoods across the state, serving tens of thousands of homebuyers and sellers and partnering with contractors and small businesses,” Megan Meyer Toolson, Chief Customer Officer of Opendoor, said in the press release “Hundreds of employees now call Greater Phoenix home. We are proud to share our latest commitment to Arizona, the creation of a regional hub in Tempe that will support over 500 jobs and allow us to continue contributing to the growth and success of this great state.”
Opendoor’s announcement is just one of many similar announcements that have been made in the past six months. In that span, Sendoso announced an office expansion and relocation of its headquarters to Phoenix, creating over 1,000 jobs; NerdWallet announced an office expansion to Scottsdale; plus, Amazon announced it is expanding its Phoenix Tech Hub, creating more than 500 jobs.
“We’re excited to welcome Opendoor to Greater Phoenix as it brings its regional hub to Tempe,” Chris Camacho, President and CEO of the Greater Phoenix Economic Council, said in the release. “Opendoor joins a growing group of industry-transforming companies expanding to Greater Phoenix, solidifying the region’s standing as a premier market for new technology with the workforce availability, supportive environment and modern infrastructure to bolster innovative, high-growth businesses.”