(The Center Square) – The Republican National Committee filed an emergency motion Tuesday to keep polls open in Maricopa County in Arizona.
RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said Tuesday evening the motion is because of issues with voting machines in the county.
"The RNC is joining a Republican coalition to file an emergency motion to extend poll hours in Maricopa County because voting machines in over 25% of voting locations have experienced significant issues," McDaniel wrote on Twitter.
Activists and voters have circulated videos of issues with voting machines, including videos where apparent poll workers acknowledged some machines weren't working.
"The widespread issues – in an election administered by Democrat Secretary of State Katie Hobbs – are completely unacceptable, especially as Republicans flock to the polls to vote in-person on Election Day," McDaniel said. "We have dozens of attorneys and thousands of volunteers on the ground working to solve this issue and ensure that Arizona voters have the chance to make their voices heard."
Hobbs is the Democratic candidate on the ballot for Arizona governor. She is facing Republican Kari Lake.