(The Center Square) – Inflation and supply chain disruptions nationwide means Thanksgiving dinner in the desert will cost a bit more this year.
The classic Arizona Thanksgiving dinner, as classified by the Arizona Farm Bureau Federation is expected to average $49.62 for a family of 10, or around $4.96 per person; up a total of $2.60 from last year.
The most expensive item, the Thanksgiving turkey, also is what increased the most this year.
“Besides a fresh bone-in ham, the main course to our Thanksgiving meal is showing the highest price increase,” Arizona Farm Bureau Outreach Director Julie Murphree said. “An encouraging note for Arizona shoppers is that as of this week, the turkey is also the best item to find super deals in the grocery stores one week prior to Thanksgiving. When we price, we’re pricing prior to store specials.”
Despite the rising costs, Arizona’s cost-of-living still keeps the annual feast below national levels. Nationally, the American Farm Bureau’s market basket for a Thanksgiving dinner meal for 10 this year is $53.31, $3.69 more than 2020.
The Arizona Farm Bureau’s shopping list includes “turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, rolls with butter, peas, cranberries, a veggie tray, milk, plus pumpkin pie with whipped cream, all in quantities sufficient to serve a family of 10 with plenty of leftovers.”
The national survey has used similar items over the past two decades.
The cost of inflation in the Valley has hit harder than most states. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released its Consumer Price Index for October, showing the Phoenix metropolitan area increased 7.1% since October 2020. The national average was 6.2% in the same time period.
Below is AZFBF’s cost breakdown:
Food
2020
Cube Stuffing, 14 oz.
$2.78
$3.81
Pumpkin Pie Mix, 30 oz.
$3.86
$3.59
Pie Shells (2)
$3.46
$2.83
Sweet Potatoes, 3 lbs.
$4.26
$4.59
Brown & Serve Rolls, 12
$3.14
$3.78
Frozen Green Peas, 1 lb.
$1.67
$2.12
Whole Milk, 1 gallon
$2.49
$2.65
Fresh Cranberries, 12 oz.
$2.54
$2.59
Whipping Cream, ½ pint
$1.87
$2.25
Vegetable tray, l lb.
$0.70
$1.48
$19.40
*Misc. ingredients
$3.45
$3.25