Campaign finance requirements govern how much money candidates may receive from individuals and organizations, how often they must report those contributions, and how much individuals, organizations, and political entities may contribute to campaigns.
While campaign finance is not the only factor in electoral outcomes, successful fundraising can provide a candidate with advantages during a campaign. Fundraising can also indicate party momentum.
This article lists top fundraisers in the Arizona House of Representatives, overall and by party. It is based on campaign finance reports that officeholders in and candidates for the House submitted to the Arizona Secretary of State. It includes activity between Jan. 1, 2021, and Dec. 31, 2021.
Top fundraisers in the Arizona House of Representatives by party
The top fundraisers in Arizona House of Representatives elections are shown below. Individuals are presented with the office that they are on the ballot for in 2022, if applicable.
In the Democratic Party, the top fundraisers were:
- Reginald Bolding – $213,553
- Amish Shah – $87,341
- Denise Epstein – $59,862
- Brianna Westbrook (District 24) – $32,827
- Robert Meza – $31,252
In the Republican Party, the top fundraisers were:
- Mark Finchem – $675,810
- Joseph Chaplik – $155,606
- Jeff Weninger – $113,545
- Regina Cobb – $73,238
- Joanne Osborne – $55,775
Fundraising totals
Overall, Democratic officeholders and candidates raised $564,840 in this period. Republican officeholders and candidates raised $1.45 million. Combined, all House fundraisers in the January 1, 2021, through December 31, 2021, filing period raised $2.02 million.
The five largest Democratic fundraisers were responsible for 75 percent of all Democratic House fundraising. The five largest Republican fundraisers were responsible for 74 percent of all Republican House fundraising.
The table below provides additional data from the campaign finance reports from the top ten fundraisers during this period.
TOP TEN FUNDRAISERS – ARIZONA HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES (January 1, 2021, through December 31, 2021)
Name Party Affiliation Raised Spent
- Mark Finchem Republican Party $675,810 $264,269
- Reginald Bolding Democratic Party $213,553 $121,295
- Joseph Chaplik Republican Party $155,606 $37,742
- Jeff Weninger Republican Party $113,545 $33,779
- Amish Shah Democratic Party $87,341 $43,513
- Regina Cobb Republican Party $73,238 $88,977
- Denise Epstein Democratic Party $59,862 $42,772
- Joanne Osborne Republican Party $55,775 $1,024
- Jake Hoffman Republican Party $52,598 $5,568
- Ben Toma Republican Party $48,095 $1,698
Campaign finance reporting periods
The data above are based on campaign finance reports that candidate PACs submitted to the Arizona Secretary of State. Candidate PACs represent individuals who have run for state or local office at any point, including past and present officeholders. This article does not include non-candidate PACs. In 2022, Transparency USA will publish campaign finance data after the following major reporting deadlines. State or federal law may require filers to submit additional reports.