(The Center Square) – Campaign finance requirements govern how much money candidates may receive from individuals and organizations, how often they must report those contributions, and how much individuals, organizations, and political entities may contribute to campaigns.
While campaign finance is not the only factor in electoral outcomes, successful fundraising can provide a candidate with advantages during a campaign. Fundraising can also indicate party momentum.
This article lists top fundraisers in the Arizona State Senate, overall and by party. It is based on campaign finance reports that officeholders in and candidates for the State Senate submitted to the Arizona Secretary of State. It includes activity between Jan. 1, 2021, and Dec. 31, 2021.
Top fundraisers in the Arizona State Senate by party
The top fundraisers in Arizona State Senate elections are shown below. Individuals are presented with the office that they are on the ballot for in 2022, if applicable.
In the Democratic Party, the top fundraisers were:
- Martin Quezada – $93,171
- Christine Marsh – $51,532
- Stephanie Stahl Hamilton – $22,371
- Raquel Terán – $21,410
- Rebecca Rios – $17,750
In the Republican Party, the top fundraisers were:
- Wendy Rogers (District 6) – $2,454,515
- Karen Fann – $258,081
- Michelle Ugenti-Rita – $112,222
- Vince Leach – $79,966
- T.J. Shope – $65,374
Fundraising totals
Overall, Democratic officeholders and candidates raised $253,711 in this period. Republican officeholders and candidates raised $3.23 million. Combined, all State Senate fundraisers in the Jan. 1, 2021, through Dec. 31, 2021, filing period raised $3.49 million.
The five largest Democratic fundraisers were responsible for 81% of all Democratic State Senate fundraising. The five largest Republican fundraisers were responsible for 92% of all Republican State Senate fundraising.
The table below provides additional data from the campaign finance reports from the top ten fundraisers during this period.
TOP TEN FUNDRAISERS – ARIZONA STATE SENATE (January 1, 2021, through December 31, 2021)
Name Party Affiliation Raised Spent
- Wendy Rogers Republican Party $2,454,515 $891,444
- Karen Fann Republican Party $258,081 $242,023
- Michelle Ugenti-Rita Republican Party $112,222 $67,677
- Martin Quezada Democratic Party $93,171 $43,997
- Vince Leach Republican Party $79,966 $9,219
- T.J. Shope Republican Party $65,374 $29,702
- Christine Marsh Democratic Party $51,532 $12,647
- Anthony Kern Republican Party $44,858 $25,608
- Nancy K. Barto Republican Party $43,625 $13,906
- David Gowan Republican Party $32,205 $9,374
Campaign finance reporting periods
The data above are based on campaign finance reports that candidate PACs submitted to the Arizona Secretary of State. Candidate PACs represent individuals who have run for state or local office at any point, including past and present officeholders. This article does not include non-candidate PACs. In 2022, Transparency USA will publish campaign finance data after the following major reporting deadlines. State or federal law may require filers to submit additional reports.
Report Name Report Due Date
- 2021 1/15/2022
- 2022 Q1 4/15/2022
- 2022 Q2 7/15/2022
- 2022 Pre-Primary 7/23/2022
- 2022 Post-Primary and Q3 10/15/2022
- 2022 Pre-General 10/29/2022
- 2022 Post-General and Q4 1/17/2023
This article is a joint publication from Ballotpedia and Transparency USA, who are working together to provide campaign finance information for state-level elections.