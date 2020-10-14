(The Center Square) – Phoenix taxpayers paid nearly $3.7 million for non-city work last fiscal year, more than any other city that disclosed the data.
In a report released Tuesday, the nonprofit Goldwater Institute found more than 400,000 hours worth of publicly funded union release time, contractually-agreed upon wages allowed for workers to conduct union business instead of their actual jobs, from the state departments of corrections, capital cities, and largest public school districts in each state.
Of the 150 public bodies, 68 wouldn’t, or couldn’t, provide any data. Forty-four reported no hours. The report said many public bodies do not keep track of how much they give away in release time, including all levels of government in Alabama, Mississippi, North Carolina, North Dakota, South Carolina and West Virginia.
The city of Phoenix accounted for the largest known payout of any public body in the U.S., having paid for 67,511 hours of release time worth $3,684,648 in the 12 months ending June 30, 2020.
Those hours, Goldwater found, were split between law enforcement, firefighters, laborers and equipment operators, and office staff. Last fiscal year, Phoenix tax revenue paid 17 employees to only conduct union business and 11 more who spent between 600 and 1,456 hours on union work rather than providing city services. The city also saw a number of additional employees clock fewer than 500 hours.
Those workers, including those solely conducting union business, are also typically logging credits that they’ll use toward taxpayer-funded pensions.
The use of public funds for union activities is often a topic of argument between taxpayer watchdogs and public sector unions, who hold much sway in local politics.
“Public dollars should be spent for public purposes, not activities that benefit private, special interests,” said Jonathan Riches, Goldwater’s national litigation director. “And taxpayers should not be forced to finance private labor organizations, particularly when those organizations engage in political activities, lobbying and union recruitment.”
Some organizations, including the American Legislative Exchange Council, have pushed for state-based legislation that would ban the practice.
A spokeswoman with the City of Phoenix responded to the report Wednesday, telling The Center Square that they don’t comment on issues related to active litigation. The Goldwater Institute, who authored the report, is representing a city worker in a Superior Court challenge to the constitutionality of release time that’s forcefully subsidized by other workers.
A 2017 study of 77 large cities found nearly three-quarters of them had authorized some sort of union release time. A 2014 Government Accounting Office report noted the political motivation behind offering some sort of union business leave.
“Despite the potential for abuse, it is essential to note that UBL can serve an essential role in smoothing labor-management relations, which in turn creates tangible value for the public,” it read.
The federal government allows for union release time.