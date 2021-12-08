(The Center Square) – Arizona’s lack of places for parents to have their children stay while they work is a drag on the economy, according to a report.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce studied Arizona’s parents with kids not ready for kindergarten. Drawing from several sources, including recent U.S. Census surveys and work from the Center for American Progress (CAP), the chamber estimates that limited options for child care for kids under six years old is costing the state economy and tax coffers a combined $1.77 billion.
The chamber found that total by adding the $1.42 billion in estimated employer costs due to turnover and absences due to a worker’s child under six and added it to the estimated $348 million tax revenue hit to the state for the same reason.
“In the midst of an increasingly tight labor market, the U.S. Chamber Foundation’s important research shines a light on another complicating factor for employers looking to recruit and retain talent,” chamber CEO Danny Seiden said in a chamber-sponsored publication of the study. “The pandemic has exacerbated childcare challenges that make it harder for parents to participate fully in the economy.”
The report found the cost of child care for low and middle-income households to be an average of $420 and $540 per month, respectively. High earners spend more than $920 per month on average.
The effects of child care centers shutting down as the pandemic began was profound. The report cited a CAP study saying nearly 700,000 working parents with children under age five dropped out of the labor force, with Arizona suffering the seventh-highest rate of childcare disruptions.
As businesses reopened and parents sought to find childcare, many faced long waiting lists and no availability at the reduced number of offerings in the state.
A December study by the National Association for the Education of Young Children found 54% of day cares in Arizona were operating with fewer workers, meaning fewer open spots for children and less profitability.
KPHO TV in Phoenix reported in July, 2020 that the state had only 76,000 child care slots available, down from about 171,000 before the pandemic.