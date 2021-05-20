(The Center Square) - Arizonans are becoming more confident that the end of the COVID-19 pandemic is near.
A poll by OH Predictive Insight released on Wednesday showed that Arizonan optimism is on the rise, as 55% of residents expect COVID conditions to improve next month, while only 15% believe conditions will deteriorate.
In the May 3-5 AZPOP, 54% of Arizonan adults said that they have already received the vaccine. Seventy-six percent of residents ages 55+ report that they received the vaccine, double the 38% of those between the ages of 18 and 54.
More than half of Arizonans were open to the vaccine. Specifically, 7-in-10 Arizonans surveyed have been vaccinated or would be willing to do so, while only 21% would not.
OHPI’s Chief of Research, Mike Noble, said that concern over COVID is decreasing with the distribution of the vaccine.
“Vaccine distribution is expanding to more and more of the population and the light at the end of the COVID tunnel is more visible than ever,” he said.
Just 41% of Arizonans were extremely or moderately concerned about the virus. Thirty-eight percent were slightly or not at all concerned.
The report showed that news consumption impacts one’s COVID concern. Sixty-two percent of CNN viewers and 63% of MSNBC viewers expressed great concern over COVID. Only 43% of FOXNews watchers share their concerns.
The data revealed that political party registration also plays a role in one’s concern over COVID-19. Concern in Democrats and Independents is at its lowest point since March of 2020. 57% of Democrats and 29% of Independents are concerned. Republican voters are also at their lowest level of concern, 23%.
One’s trust in local news is connected to their concern over COVID, according to OHPI. Sixty-eight percent of those who said they trust their local news “a great deal” were extremely or moderately concerned about COVID, while 42% of Arizonans who only trust their local news media “a fair amount” were equally concerned.
Sixty percent of Americans 18+ have received at least one dose of the COVID -19 vaccine, according to Center for Disease Control data. As cases decrease around the country, optimism is becoming more widespread.
Only 540 new cases were reported by the ADHS on May 19. Arizona Department of Health Services data said that 3,169,782 Arizonans are fully vaccinated.
“Arizona has turned the corner,” Noble said.