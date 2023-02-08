(The Center Square) – Common Sense Institute Arizona Policy & Research Director Glenn Farley is convinced the state needs to rethink how it does business regarding overseeing its school facilities and district space accumulation operations.
“Leaders need to take a hard look at things and instead of just being able to add space they should have the power to remove and reallocate it as needed,” Farley told The Center Square. “I think that data is clear, and I’m not the first one to raise the point.”
CSI released a wide-ranging report on the state’s handling of such matters from before the Great Recession in 2007 until 2022. Since the creation of the Schools Facilities Oversight Board that was created in 1998 to reduce disparities across districts stemming from property-tax-based finances systems already in place, researchers note state officials have built 324 new buildings and added 23.7 million square feet of space, making the state public school district by CSI estimations the fifth-largest private landowner in the area.
“The core point we’re trying to make is, while SFB was created to address the problem of not enough quality school space in Arizona, ever since the issue has become that there is too much space,” Farley added. “The one-size mandate of added space to fit projected growth hasn’t quite worked out.”
With school enrollment trends having continued to stagnate even more since the pandemic, dipping by more than 30,000 over the last three years alone, CSI officials now peg the value of all vacant and excess space in district schools to be in the neighborhood of $3.3 billion dollars.
Over a 15-year period beginning in 2007, district school enrollment fell by 9% while the total square footage of school buildings increased by 15%, with researchers adding all of it has taken place as housing supply shortages and water resiliency issues continue to be an issue across the state.
“We’re building buildings in the face of declining enrollment,” Farley added. “I think everyone agrees it’s no good to have empty space and vacant buildings. There’s policy interest in addressing the situation, but then there are the political problems that need to be overcome in order to address the issue.”
Founded in 2010, Common Sense Institute is a non-partisan research organization dedicated to the protection and promotion of the state’s economy.