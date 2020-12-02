(The Center Square) – Once the Nov. 3 General Election results were certified Monday, recreational cannabis was officially legalized in Arizona state law.
Proposition 207 succeeded at the ballot by a 60-40 split, ensuring the state would allow for the public consumption of cannabis without a medical reason. Arizona joined New Jersey, Montana, and South Dakota in passing ballot measures that legalized recreational cannabis.
Here are some of the initiative’s finer points:
- The change allows an adult ages 21 and older to possess up to one ounce of marijuana or no more than 5 grams of concentrated THC, the active ingredient in the drug.
- Residents may also grow up to 6 plants in their home, or 12 if more than two adults reside in the home.
- The proposition allows municipalities to ban the sale of recreational cannabis, something Scottsdale’s City Council has already voted to do, also banning cannabis smoking in rental apartments.
- It prohibits use in public places such as restaurants, parks, sidewalks, and other open spaces.
- The sale of cannabis and related products won’t be available until the Arizona Department of Health Services establishes rules, due by June 1 of next year.
- In addition to state and local taxes, cannabis will be subject to an additional 16% excise tax that will be distributed to the industry’s administrative costs and other purposes.
As with other states, legalizing recreational cannabis doesn’t mean the federal government considers the drug legal.
Federally, cannabis is still a Schedule 1 Narcotic, meaning possession is treated like heroin, LSD or other illicit narcotics. Ownership of a firearm, commercial driver’s license, or conducting other federally regulated occupations means using cannabis is still forbidden.