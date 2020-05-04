(The Center Square) – In response to the extension of state-ordered business closures, a Queen Creek official is looking into the legality of disregarding Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive authority to keep local businesses closed.
Councilman Jake Hoffman said Thursday that he empathizes with Ducey for the complexity of the situation that he and his team are navigating. Still, his constituents’ safety is their responsibility, he said, not the government’s.
“We cannot keep the Arizona economy closed any longer,” Hoffman said. “Today, I sent a formal request to the Town of Queen Creek managers & attorney seeking all legal options at our disposal to help ALL Queen Creek businesses immediately reopen.”
In his letter to town officials, Hoffman said businesses are getting “crushed by the current government-mandated closures” and stressed that his town plays no part in the forced closures of businesses.
“I am formally requesting an immediate review of what legal options are at the Town of Queen Creek’s disposal to let all businesses within our borders 1) voluntarily reopen immediately,” he said. “2) Protect our businesses from police enforcement of the executive order mandating their closure.”
Ducey’s office responded to Hoffman’s remarks.
“We recognize the sacrifices people have made throughout this health emergency. We know many Arizonans are feeling economic pain, and we’re doing everything we can to alleviate that, while ensuring health and safety,” said Patrick Ptak, Ducey’s communications director. “Arizonans have complied with public health orders, and, because of that, Arizona is as prepared as any state to continue a phased-in economic recovery. As has been the case, anyone acting in violation of an order to protect public health risks penalties previously outlined. To be clear, these instances have been few.”
Ptak said retail businesses are set to resume partial operations this week, and their office is working on releasing additional guidance for restaurants in the days ahead.
“We’re communicating with local law enforcement," he said. "We’re grateful for the cooperation we’ve seen and expect continued cooperation going forward.”
In the same news conference where he announced the extension of his “Stay Home, Stay Healthy, Stay Connected” order to May 15, Ducey warned about the consequences of businesses reopening before the order allows them, saying they’re “playing with your liquor license.”
Queen Creek officials have seen residents defying the stay-home order.
According to a statement, visitors ignoring fencing and signage forced the town to put sand in a local skate park.
Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney didn’t respond to requests for comment about Hoffman’s remarks.