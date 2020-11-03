(The Center Square) – When early ballot information was unsealed, it revealed an early lead for a proposed income tax hike for high-earning Arizonans and small businesses filing similarly.
According to Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs’ office, Proposition 208 was popular among those voting early. The information was released at 8 p.m. Mountain Standard Time.
With 417,804 early voters supporting and 318,468 opposed, the ballot initiative begins with a 57%-to-43% lead.
If enacted, Proposition 208 would add a 3.5% tax on income of more than $250,000 for individuals or $500,000 for couples filing jointly. Opponents point out that the increase amounts to a 77% tax hike on the higher wages, which would also apply to businesses filing as pass-through entities.
The additional tax revenue generated if the measure passes, estimated to be $940 million annually, would be split between paying teachers and other classroom personnel, grants for career and technical services, programs to retain new teachers, and tuition grants for future educators.
Financially backed by the American Education Association and Stand for Children, a Portland, Oregon-based advocacy group, Invest in Education is the driving force behind Proposition 208.
Opponents insist that a tax hike of that proportion would take away the state’s competitive edge for attracting business.
An analysis by Jared Walczak of the nonprofit Tax Foundation estimates that would rise to 57.34% if both the Biden's plan and the Arizona income tax increase were adopted.