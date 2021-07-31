The municipal primary in Tucson, Arizona, is scheduled for Aug. 3, 2021. Candidates are competing to advance to the general election scheduled for Nov. 2. The filing deadline to run passed on April 5.
Candidates filed for three seats on the six-seat city council.
In Ward 3, Kevin Dahl will face Juan Padres in the Democratic primary. In the Ward 6 Democratic primary, Andres Portela and Miranda Schubert are challenging incumbent Steve Kozachik.
No Republican candidates qualified for the ballot in these races, but voters can still choose to write in a candidate’s name.
Tucson is the second-largest city in Arizona and the 33rd-largest city in the United States by population.