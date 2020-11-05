(The Center Square) – After calling Arizona for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden early Wednesday, the Associated Press is now reviewing ballot returns in the state, a move that could signal a reversal of their call for the former vice president.
The news service called Arizona at 12:50 a.m. Arizona time Wednesday after Fox News did the same. Both received criticism from Republicans for the calls coming out too early, considering the hundreds of thousands of outstanding ballots that had yet to be counted.
“The Associated Press continues to watch and analyze vote count results from Arizona as they come in,” said Sally Buzbee, AP’s executive editor, in an in-house blog post. “We will follow the facts in all cases.”
A 12:30 a.m. Thursday update to voter rolls from Maricopa County produced 35,911 votes for Trump and 25,128 votes for Biden, cutting the Democrat’s statewide lead to 68,390. That represents a 50.5% to 48.1% lead for Biden.
Republicans again called for both AP and Fox News to retract their calls that Biden had won the state.
“Arizona is in play, folks,” state party chairwoman Dr. Kelly Ward said Thursday afternoon.
Ward said she demanded Fox and AP retract their calls. “It’s not about Fox, it’s about counting our votes. When the race was inappropriately called by the fake news media, there were hundreds of thousands of votes still out.”
Other Trump allies say the outlets did a disservice to the American people.
“What does the margin need to be for them to retract this horrible call,” President of Citizens United David Bossie asked.
Representatives with AP didn’t immediately respond to questions about what they would have to see before rescinding their call of Arizona going to Biden.
A spokesperson for the Arizona Democratic Party wasn’t available for comment Thursday.