(The Center Square) – President Donald Trump and Republican Sen. Martha McSally are closing the distance behind their Democratic opponents in Arizona.
New polling released this week from OH Predictive Insights shows former Vice President Joe Biden with a 49 percent to 45 percent lead over Trump.
The poll of 603 registered voters conducted August 3-4 reflects the third consecutive poll released by the Phoenix-based pollster where Trump has been closing in on Biden.
The same question in July had Trump trailing Biden by 5 percent, and 7 percent in May.
Trump’s campaign announced he would be traveling to a handful of swing states, including Arizona, to garner more support. Vice President Mike Pence flew into the valley Tuesday for two speeches before key constituencies.
Joining Pence was McSally, who consistently trailed Democrat Mark Kelly in polling but appears to be closing the gap along with Trump.
OHPI polling shows Kelly’s formerly sizable lead continuing to shrink at a 48 percent to 43 percent split. The Democrat led McSally by 13 points in May. Interestingly, the only change from July is that Kelly’s support slid four percentage points while McSally stood pat at 43 percent.
McSally and groups like the National Republican Senatorial Committee have bombarded the state with negative campaign ads tying Kelly to a Chinese company.
“The spending by McSally and the NRSC over the past few months seems to have started taking its toll on Mark Kelly’s relatively high favorability,” OHPI chief Mike Noble said. “Something the McSally campaign desperately needed given her own ever-decreasing favorability numbers.”
The incumbent Republican’s favorability rating continues to slide in Noble’s polling, now at -8 percent, the lowest yet.
Despite the lagging favorability, McSally is cutting into Kelly’s formerly broad appeal among independent voters. OHPI polling from July shows Kelly leading among independents by a 2-1 margin. The latest poll shows Kelly leads McSally 47 percent to 34 percent, with 15 percent undecided.
“If McSally continues on her current flight path, she has a shot at winning this election,” Jacob Joss, OHPI Data analyst, said.