(The Center Square) – Gas prices are higher than usual in Arizona, and consumers think the problem will worsen.
The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Arizona as of March 29 was $4.693, according to AAA. That rate is the seventh most expensive nationally. And an Arizona Public Opinion Pulse poll conducted by OH Predictive Insights shows that consumers don’t think this is the worst it will get.
The poll found that four in five Arizonans think the price of gas will be higher next month than it is now; just 15% of the state’s residents think the price of gas will be either the same or lower than it is now.
“With the height of election season quickly approaching, it is imperative that government leaders address concerns that are top of mind for voters or risk being taken to the cleaners at the ballot box,” Mike Noble, OHPI Chief of Research, said in a press release.
Additionally, consumers have long-term pessimism regarding gas prices; 51% of respondents said that they think gas prices will be higher at this time next year than they are now. Meanwhile, 23% said they think gas prices will be lower, and 19% think the price will be the same.
A respondent was more likely to expect the cost of fuel to increase if they were a Republican. Fifty-seven percent of those who identified themselves as Republican voters expect the long-term fuel price to be higher. Only 26% of Democratic voters agreed with that sentiment.
The poll surveyed 900 Arizona residents between March 7 and March 15; 753 were registered Arizona voters. The poll’s margin of error was 3.3%.