(The Center Square) – Most Arizona voters want at least some restrictions on abortions, a new Arizona Public Opinion Pulse poll conducted by OH Predictive Insights found.
While the poll found that 42% of voters said that abortion should be legal under any circumstance, that wasn't the majority opinion. Rather, most people thought that there should be restrictions on abortion. The poll found that 11% of people said that abortion should always be illegal. Meanwhile, 47% said that abortion should "be legal only under certain circumstances."
The poll doesn't specify these circumstances, but circumstances that fall under this category would include exemptions for rape, incest, the life of the mother, as well as various gestational limits -- be it a ban after six weeks, the first trimester, 15 weeks, 20 weeks, or the second trimester.
OH Predictive Insights says that there has been no statistically significant change in people's opinion of abortion since Roe v. Wade was overturned.
The poll found that many voters found that 65% of Democrats say that the overturning of Roe v. Wade will make them more likely to vote this upcoming November; the decision allows individual states to have greater control over their abortion laws, including setting gestational limits before 20 weeks.
Additionally, the poll also found that 65% of Arizona voters say that a candidate's position on abortion will be "impactful" on who they vote for this upcoming November.
"In a post-Roe America, abortion will continue to play an outsized role in Arizona's political discourse," OHPI chief of research Mike Noble said in a press release.
OHPI conducted the poll from July 5 to July 15, and surveyed 927 Arizona registered voters, giving the survey a margin of error of +/- 3.2%.