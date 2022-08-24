(The Center Square) – With inflation at 40-year highs, a new poll says a majority of Arizonans think the U.S. economy is getting worse, while just under a majority say they're personal finances also are getting worse.
Pollsters Scott Rasmussen and RMG Research asked 750 likely Arizona voters their impressions on the U.S. economy and how they personally were doing financially.
Fifty-nine percent of those surveyed said the economy was doing worse overall, with 36% saying it was much worse and 23% responding it was somewhat worse. Just 8% said the economy was much better with 21% saying it was somewhat better.
The poll also asked those surveyed about their personal finances.
Just 22% of respondents said their financial situation had improved, with 8% saying much better and 14% saying somewhat better. Forty-eight percent responded that their finances were worse, with 19% saying much worse and 29% somewhat worse. Thirty percent said their finances were about the same.
"No matter how we ask the question, inflation remains the most important issue to voters both in Arizona and across the country, with 47% of voters in this poll saying it is the most important issue in terms of how they will vote in November," Rasmussen told The Center Square. "In any election, the most significant economic indicator of how people will vote is whether they feel their personal finances are getting better or worse, so this is certainly troubling for Democrats at this point in time."
Democrats control both chambers of Congress and the presidency. Republicans have blamed President Joe Biden's increased spending for inflation.
On which political party is better at managing the economy, 41% of respondents said Republicans, 36% said Democrats, 9% said both equally, 13% said neither, a 1% said they weren't sure.
The poll of 750 likely Arizona voters was conducted Aug. 16-22 and has a margin of error of 3.6 percentage points.