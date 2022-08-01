(The Center Square) – According to a recent survey, 78% of Arizonans are against having the IRS prepare their taxes and returns for them.
The survey was conducted by Remington Research Group, a political research institute based out of Kansas City that uses landline automated survey systems.
They asked 1,077 Arizonans who are likely to vote in the 2022 midterms if they support "legislative proposals that would give the IRS new authority to prepare your tax return for you and file that tax return on your behalf."
Seventy-eight percent said no.
Whether they would support "an elected official who wanted to expand the power of the IRS so that the agency would collect your taxes and prepare and file your return for you," 58% said less likely.
The group conducted the survey as a response to a recent $15 million package that would research the cost of developing a free e-file tax return system. The study showed that most Arizonans are against the bill, citing the previous misuse of personal data and conflict of interest as the main concerns.
"With all the real challenges Americans are facing – from high gas prices to empty grocery store shelves – it's unfathomable that Congress thinks giving the IRS more control over taxpayers is a priority. It's no wonder that 78% of Arizonans oppose this provision," said David Williams, President of the Taxpayers Protection Alliance. "Senators Sinema and Kelly have been commonsense champions for taxpayers, and I urge them to reject a proposal that would make tax season even more difficult for millions of hardworking families and small businesses that already struggle dealing with the bureaucracy of the IRS."
The $15 million toward online filing research is part of a larger $80 billion package that would expand IRS budgets over ten years. Introduced by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, the legislation is entitled the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act.
The National Treasury Employees Union President Tony Reardon said Thursday that the $80 billion package would, "catch tax cheats and narrow the gap between what is owed and collected every year."
President Joe Biden described the bill as similar to the Build Back Better Act, "It's not all of it, but we've moved a long way."
After Sinema voted no on the Build Back Better Act in December, she faces national attention in a split-party Senate. The bill will likely come to a vote this week, with the Senator yet to express an opinion on the bill.