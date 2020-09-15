(The Center Square) – Fewer than half of Arizona voters say they would take a coronavirus vaccine even if one becomes available, according to new polling by Arizona Public Opinion Pulse (AZPOP) and OH Predictive Insights (OHPI).
The poll of 600 likely voters was conducted Sept. 8-10.
The number of people surveyed who said they would take the vaccine and the number who said they would not were split evenly at 38 percent each. About 23 percent said they were unsure if they'd take a vaccine.
“The public is going to need some convincing to take a vaccine when the time comes,” OHPI Chief Pollster Mike Noble said in a news release. “Public officials from President [Donald] Trump on down are going to have their work cut out for them, given that more than 60 percent of voters wouldn’t be ready to get the shot.”
Older Arizona residents were more likely to be vaccinated, according to poll results: 43 percent of those ages 55 and older said they would take a vaccine, while 34 percent under 55 said they would.
COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, has shown harsher symptoms in older people, who also are more apt to die from the disease and its symptoms than younger people.
Where a vaccine is developed also plays a factor in Arizonans decisions.
"More than half of voters (54%) would be willing to take a vaccine that was developed and produced in the United States – including 34% of voters who would take the vaccine only if it was created in the U.S.," the news release said. "More than one-quarter of voters would not be willing to take the vaccine even if it were developed within the country."