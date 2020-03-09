Former Vice President Joe Biden holds a large lead over U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders in Arizona, according to a new poll.
Conducted March 3-4, the Arizona Public Opinion Poll (AZPOP) sampled 398 likely Democratic primary voters.
Almost half – 45 percent – of voters surveyed favored Biden compared to Sanders' 17 percent support.
U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren and billionaire former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, both who dropped out of the race last week, received 13 percent and 12 percent support, respectively.
“Biden has a 24-point lead over his nearest opponent among those who have already cast their ballot in this election,” said Mike Noble, Chief of Research and Managing Partner of Phoenix-based public opinion and market research company OH Predictive Insights. “Bernie Sanders’ visit to the Grand Canyon State last week won’t be enough to dig him out of the Grand Canyon-sized hole he finds himself in just before the March 17 preference election.”