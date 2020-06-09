(The Center Square) – Arizonans, fresh out of a curfew stemming from protests over the death of George Floyd and others at the hands of police, are still worried about more demonstrations.
In a poll of 600 likely Arizona voters last Tuesday and Wednesday, the Phoenix-based OH Predictive Insights found 62 percent were “moderately concerned” or “extremely concerned” with more demonstrations in their state.
More than three-quarters of Republicans polled said they were concerned about the protests. Nearly the same amount ages 55 and up share similar sentiments. Sixty-five percent of Hispanics polled also said they were concerned over the possibility of more demonstrations.
Most protesters were peaceful and had been abiding with the nightly curfews, but a small contingent turned violent, looting stores and damaging property. The violence arrived at Scottsdale Fashion Square retail area over the previous weekend.
Gov. Doug Ducey’s curfew order that began on the night of May 31 ended Monday morning. Poll respondents gave the governor high marks on instituting the nightly lockdown, one of the first to be implemented across an entire state.
A majority of likely voters polled in all age groups, political parties and ethnicities approved of the curfew. Support was highest among Republicans, at 85 percent, and lowest among independents and those not disclosing ethnicity, both at 60 percent.
“Gov. Ducey has the clear backing of Arizonans as protests and unrest continues,” OHPI Chief of Research Mike Noble said. “The governor stepped in and instituted the 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew for the entire state. Voters clearly appreciated the quick action.”