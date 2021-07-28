(The Center Square) - Though Arizonans are becoming increasingly less concerned about the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of apprehensive residents about receiving the vaccine did not change between May and July, according to an Arizona Public Opinion Pulse (AZPOP) survey released by OH Predictive Insights on July 21.
OHPI surveys released since the first Arizona vaccination site opened in early January 2021 have shown residents in the “unwilling” category steadily moving to the “willing” and “already vaccinated” categories.
However, the July 6-11 data showed no statistically meaningful change from the May percentage of Arizonans unwilling to take the COVID-19 vaccine, 21%. The number who have already taken the vaccine increased, OHPI said, demonstrates that more willing Arizonans have gotten vaccinated but the hesitations of the unwilling remain firm.
“As the lack of concern among the unvaccinated continues, coupled with the fact that nearly all COVID deaths in the nation are now among the unvaccinated, I echo CDC Director Dr. Walensky’s quote from theWhite House COVID briefing: ‘This is becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated,’” Mike Noble, OHPI chief of research, said in a statement.
Fear about the pandemic continues to dissipate as 42% of respondents were slightly or not all concerned, while only 35% were extremely or moderately concerned. As concern drops, unlike in May, optimism has not correspondingly risen. Fifty-five percent of respondents in May believed the COVID-19 situation would improve. Only 46% in July were hopeful about the pandemic, according to OHPI.
News consumption influenced pandemic concern, according to OHPI, as those who said they consumed The New York Times, MSNBC, and CNN at least a few times a week were more concerned. Consumers of local TV, Radio, and FOX News had concern levels closer to the statewide average.
Thirty-two percent of those who were not at all or slightly concerned about the spread of COVID-19 expressed unwillingness to receive the vaccine. Respondents who identified themselves as extremely or moderately concerned have nearly reached herd immunity amongst themselves as 68% of this group reported already having taken the vaccine.
“As Arizona continues to work towards herd immunity, the unwavering hesitancy of those unwilling to take a COVID-19 vaccine is a potential roadblock,” Noble said. “Vaccine distribution is publicly available, free, and efficient as ever, but at the end of the day, Arizonans must make the choice whether to be vaccinated.”
According to state data, 52% of the grand canyon state population were vaccinated as of July 27. On May 1, 29.4% of the population were fully vaccinated, according to Our World in Data.