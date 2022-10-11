(The Center Square) – When it comes to the direction of the country, Arizona residents have a pessimistic view, according to a new poll.
The Goldwater Institute released a poll that shows that 67% of Arizonans believe America is on the wrong track, while just 22% believe it’s on the right track; 11% said they don’t know how to answer that question.
The biggest concern that Arizona residents have is the economy and/or inflation; 28% say those issues are of the greatest importance.
The Oct. 6 poll also found that Arizona residents value their privacy, support content moderation policies online, and oppose corporate welfare.
“Arizonans have seen firsthand how government restraint has led to better jobs and a stronger economy in their state,” Victor Riches, President and CEO of the Goldwater Institute, said in a press release. “It’s not surprising that they would want Congress to learn from these lessons as the country is being slammed with high inflation and economic uncertainty. It’s time for Congress to end its crusade against America’s innovators and give them the freedom to succeed, just as we have done in Arizona.”
The Goldwater Institute poll found that 56% percent of Arizonans think it’s inappropriate for Congress to pass laws giving specific regulatory competitive advantages to one type of company over another in the same industry.
When it comes to tech policy, 65% of Arizona voters say focusing on privacy and data security over content moderation (23%) and antitrust laws (4%) should be a priority for lawmakers.
However, 71% percent say tech companies should moderate content that appears on their platforms. They want to see the moderation of violent threats, public disclosure of personal/private information, and harassment.
Plus, the poll found that 52% of Arizonans don’t think Congress should pass laws preventing technology companies from treating companies using their platform differently than any other.
The poll was conducted online by Sherpa Public Affairs from Sept. 15 to Sept. 23, 2022. It polled 575 registered voters and has a 4.09% margin of error.