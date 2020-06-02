(The Center Square) – Arizonans top concerns have shifted to jobs and the economy during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a polling.
As recently as December 2019, those surveyed in the Arizona Public Opinion Pulse Poll by OH Predictive Insights ranked jobs and the economy behind education, immigration and health care. With the dramatic life changes brought about by the pandemic, it is no surprise that the state's economic outlook is at the front of voters' minds.
"The COVID crisis has brought record unemployment to our state," David Lujan, director of the Arizona Center for Economic Progress, told The Center Square. "Many people are suddenly struggling to put food on the table and are unable to pay for their mortgage or rent. Even though things are reopening, there is a lot of justifiable doubt that we will see economic activity back to pre-COVID levels anytime soon."
If lawmakers are listening to the public they represent, it follows that their focus would shift also.
"We are hearing calls from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle for a special session to pass legislation to address the economic hardships caused by COVID," Lujan said. "The challenge might be finding bipartisan consensus on what are the best policy solutions."
Poll data show that concerns are divided along party lines. Republicans are most concerned about jobs, the economy and immigration, while Democrats are most concerned with health care. Overall though, the issue of jobs and the economy as the most pressing concern for Arizonans has risen nearly 10 percent in one month.
"If the COVID-19 crisis has taught us anything, it is that economic growth is driven by everyday people," Lujan said. "The more people are spending money in stores and restaurants, going on vacations and supporting small businesses, the more jobs and economic growth they are creating. So I think what most Arizonans are going to be looking for are policies that will put them back to work and opportunities to increase their earning capacity like through increased educational attainment."
The coronavirus pandemic and its impact on the economy is expected to play a significant roll in November's elections.
"The COVID crisis has made the November 2020 election even more important," Lujan said. "The legislature which takes office next January will likely be facing a significant state budget shortfall and a still-sputtering economy. Voters should really be questioning candidates running for the legislature and ask them what their plans are for dealing with this economic crisis."