(The Center Square) – Arizona voters support mail-in voting, but they also support safeguards when it comes to the matter.
An Arizona Public Opinion Pulse (AZPOP) survey by OH Predictive Insights (OHPI) found that 74% of Arizona voters support no-excuse absentee voting; only 10% oppose it.
“With the vast majority of Arizonans supporting mail-in voting, it is flabbergasting to me that any candidate would run opposition on something so incredibly popular with voters,” Mike Noble, OHPI Chief of Research, said in a press release.
Voters also said that they support a handful of safeguards regarding mail-in voting. The poll revealed that 64% of them support requiring people to send some personal information along with their ballot – like their date of birth and either their driver’s license number, last four digits of their social security number, or their voter ID number – to mitigate voter fraud; only 14% of residents opposed that idea.
“At the end of the day, Arizona voters want voting to be convenient and secure, even if that means adapting to a new voting norm,” Noble said.
The poll was conducted March 7, to March 15, 2022. It surveyed 753 Arizona registered voters. The poll’s margin of error was 3.6%.
The poll comes when Republicans in the Arizona legislature are trying to restrict mail-in voting. Many in Arizona's GOP claimed widespread fraud in the 2020 General election was helped by mail-in voting.
Senate Bill 1404, which the Senate Government Committee approved last month, would eliminate no-excuse absentee voting. It would only allow absentee voting for those who expect to be absent from the polls on election day, are physically unable to go to a polling place, are 65 years old or older, or reside more than 15 road miles from a polling place.