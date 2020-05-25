(The Center Square) – With the November election creeping closer and unemployment rates reaching highs not seen in years, a poll of likely-voting Arizonans found the state's economy is one of their top concerns.
The poll, conducted May 9 to May 11, found 600 likely voters were most concerned about education. The economy was a close second. In previous polls conducted by OH Predictive Insights, "economic outlook" was fourth, behind education, immigration and health care.
"A near-depression has a way of rearranging the priorities of Arizona voters," said Mike Noble, chief pollster at OH Predictive Insights. "No longer is immigration top of our minds. We want our leaders to focus on healing our economy after this disastrous spring."
The survey found that the number of voters who said that "Jobs and the Economy" was the most pressing issue facing Arizona jumped to 23 percent. It was 14 percent in April.
The poll also found a deep split in priorities between political parties. Democrats were far more concerned about health care, Independents about education, and Republicans about "Jobs and the Economy" and "Immigration."
Arizona Republicans have started to show less interest in immigration, which has historically been a core issue for the GOP.
The poll found only 25 percent of Republicans in the border state said immigration was their top concern.