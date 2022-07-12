(The Center Square) – The race to be the Republican nominee for governor in Arizona is competitive, according to polling.
A statewide poll of likely Republican primary voters from HighGround Public Affairs shows that it’s a close race between former TV anchor Kari Lake and Arizona Strategies president Karrin Taylor-Robson.
Although Lake, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is leading in the poll, Robson is within striking distance. Lake earned 39% support of those surveyed while Robson received 35.3%. The poll found that 19.2% still considered themselves undecided in the race.
For Robson, it has been a meteoric rise in the polls. In the April HighGround poll, she trailed Lake by nearly 20 points (30.3% to 9.5%). Robson apparently has been aided by former U.S. Rep. Matt Salmon's decision to drop out of the race and endorse her.
“Momentum appears to be building for Karrin Taylor Robson as early ballots drop,” Chuck Coughlin, president and CEO of HighGround, said in a news release. “Lake has held a fairly steady number for months buoyed by loyal Trump supporters, but she does not appear to be growing her base. She has stayed true to the narrow constituency that made her a front-runner in the first place. Robson, on the other hand, appears to be picking up the bulk of the Salmon supporters, undecided, and unaffiliated voters are trending her way. There’s a path to victory here, but it’s likely to be close.”
Robson also has received current Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s endorsement. Ducey is term limited and cannot run.
The poll surveyed 400 voters between July 2 through July 7. It has a 4.9% margin of error. Ducey’s endorsement came on July 7, so the poll may not reflect the total impact of his support.
The Arizona statewide primary will take place on Aug. 2, 2022.