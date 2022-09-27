(The Center Square) – Democrats in Arizona say they're more interested in November's election, with abortion laws becoming their battle cry. But, they will have to outwork President Joe Biden's mid-term approval ratings.
A recent Arizona Public Opinion Pulse poll from OH Predictive Insights found that 59% of Arizona voters think there should be limits on which abortions should be legal in the state, while just 9% say it should be illegal in all instances; the latter category supports a stricter law than the one that is currently on the books in Arizona. Meanwhile, 41% of voters said abortion should be legal in all circumstances.
With most voters thinking that abortion should be legal in at least some circumstances, it's an issue pro-choice Democrats may try to emphasize in the coming weeks.
"With the reinstatement of the Abortion Ban from 1864 that took effect recently, the data shows that sentiment on this issue among important voter blocs could likely be a deciding factor when they arrive at the ballot box this November," Mike Noble, OHPI Chief of Research, said in a press release.
A Pima County judge lifted an injunction on Arizona's pre-Roe v. Wade abortion ban last week, meaning the procedure is legal in the state only to protect the life of the mother. The polling doesn't reflect that ruling since it was conducted between Sept. 6 and Sept. 9. OHPI surveyed 829 Arizona registered voters, giving the poll a 3.4% margin of error.
"Democratic hopes will be heavily contingent on younger, female, and perhaps Independent demographics showing up in droves for this election, especially those who are more likely to vote for candidates based on their stance on abortion," Noble added.
Meanwhile, the poll found that Arizonans don't generally have a favorable view of President Biden. It found that 41% approve of the president's job performance while 55% disapprove.
Noble said these poor approval numbers give hope to the Republican Party.
"As we get closer and closer to Election Day, voter sentiment begins to turn encouragement for the GOP into a reality for the Democratic party," Noble said in the press release. "As much as Biden has attempted to rise above water with voters, the impacts of his disapproval are likely to affect Republicans in November."
Arizona's general election will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 8.