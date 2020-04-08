(The Center Square) – Arizonans are concerned that April will be worse than March, especially economically, according to a new poll.
Phoenix-based OH Predictive Insights polled 1,000 Arizona residents in the last week of March.
“When asked about their concern of the coronavirus issue, 2 in 3 respondents say the situation will become worse in the next 30 days,” according to a news release.
Almost 75% of the Baby Boomer generation and Generation X said they believe the situation will become somewhat worse or even much worse in the next 30 days. Millennials, non-whites and the lower-income groups were more optimistic.
Though the state is escalating in the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths, the most pressing issue of those polled was of the “economic perspective.” About 87% said that was of concern to them while 79% said they were concerned about the “health perspective.”
As of Tuesday, 2,575 cases of coronavirus were confirmed by state and private testing. Seventy-three have died.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey instituted a stay-at-home order for the month of April and it appears that residents are abiding by it.
The poll shows more than 90% of Arizonans said they are avoiding public gatherings, restaurants and are using hand sanitizer or washing their hands more often.
No matter whether people think the situation will become better, worse or remain the same, over 90% of them are using hand sanitizer or washing their hands more often, the data said.
“The health messages to combat the spread of COVID-19 have clearly been resonating among Arizonans based on the results of the behavioral questions asked in our survey,” said Mike Noble, chief of research and managing partner of OH Predictive Insights. “We’re in the early stages of this pandemic and currently the public remains confident in Arizona’s leadership even though a majority believe things will get worse before they get better in the next month.”