(The Center Square) – A retired teacher is under investigation for allegedly leaving a death threat on an Arizona congressman’s voicemail over the holiday weekend.
The Arizona Daily Independent reports U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar’s staffer found a message saying that, because Gosar supports President Donald Trump, “I think it’s totally OK for me to come with my gun and shoot you in the head.”
Threatening federal officials is a Class C or D felony, carrying a prison sentence of up to 10 years.
Gosar said on Twitter Sunday that “violence against conservatives is trickling down from Antifa street mobs to the ‘red for ed’ socialists” and that he was informed of an investigation into the woman.
Staffers told the newspaper that the woman in the voicemail was later identified as a retired teacher from Glendale and political activist involved in the Red for Ed movement and candidate Mark Kelly’s U.S. Senate campaign. Kelly’s wife, former congresswoman Gabby Giffords, was shot in an assassination attempt in 2011. The gunman killed six people and injured 13 more.
Kelly, whose campaign logo was the retired teacher’s Facebook profile picture, denounced the threat.
“I know what it means to have an act of violence committed against a Member of Congress and family member,” he said Tuesday. “I strongly condemn this threat against Rep. Gosar. Threats of violence like this are wrong. I’m glad Capitol Police is investigating.”
Kelly is running against incumbent Sen. Martha McSally.
On June 14, 2017, a Bernie Sanders supporter from Illinois opened fire on a group of U.S. Representatives as they practiced for their charity baseball game and wounded five people, including Rep. Steve Scalise.