(The Center Square) – An Arizona sheriff discovered he had been infected with COVID-19 before he was scheduled to meet President Donald Trump.
Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb said Wednesday on Twitter that he likely caught the virus at a campaign event.
"Unfortunately, as a law enforcement official and elected leader, we do not have the luxury of staying home," he said. "This line of work is inherently dangerous, and that is a risk we take when we sign up for the job. Today, that risk is the COVID-19 virus. On Saturday, I held a campaign event, where it is likely I came into contact with an infected individual."
Lamb said he was asymptomatic, but White House protocols required he be tested.
"On Tuesday, I was called to join the President at the White House. As is protocol, all visitors are screened for the virus. While still asymptomatic, I tested positive for the COVID-19."
Lamb said he notified the Pinal County Public Health Department and would quarantine for at least two weeks.
He said county officials are now working to track those who Lamb came in contact with after the Saturday event.
Lamb was one of multiple Arizona sheriffs who announced they would not enforce the state's shutdown orders, questioning their constitutionality and saying the virus was not severe enough to devastate the local economy.