Phoenix has seven billionaires with a collective net worth of $24.9 billion, making it the top city in Arizona in terms of billionaire wealth, according to a new analysis from the financial news website 24/7 Wall St.
The wealthiest person in the city is Ernest Garcia III, 24/7 Wall St. reported. The website used numbers from Forbes’ Real Time Billionaires ranking to identify the city in each state with the most billionaires.
The United States is home to about 600 billionaires, the analysis found, and more than 250 cities in the nation are home to at least one resident with a net wealth that contains at least nine zeroes.
The economies of the cities identified in the study are often closely aligned to the business interests of the billionaires living within their borders, 24/7 Wall St. reported. Seattle’s economy, for instance, benefits from being home to Amazon.com and CEO Jeff Bezos.
New York City, the nation’s most populous city, is home to more billionaires than any other municipality in the nation, the study found. And seven lower-population states – Alabama, Alaska, Delaware, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Dakota and Vermont – have no cities with billionaires, according to the report.
---
City in Each State With the Highest Billionaire Wealth
|State
|City
|Billionaires Living in City
|Combined Net Worth of Billionaires in City
|Wealthiest Billionaire in City
|Runner-up City
|Arizona
|Phoenix
|7
|$24.9 billion
|Ernest Garcia III
|Tempe
|Arkansas
|Bentonville
|2
|$124.6 billion
|Jim Walton
|Fayetteville
|California
|San Francisco
|41
|$173.8 billion
|Dustin Moskovitz
|Los Angeles
|Colorado
|Denver
|4
|$23.5 billion
|Philip Anschutz
|Elizabeth
|Connecticut
|Greenwich
|11
|$47.2 billion
|Ray Dalio
|Branford
|Florida
|Palm Beach
|11
|$61.6 billion
|Thomas Peterffy
|Miami Beach
|Georgia
|Atlanta
|12
|$55.1 billion
|Jim Kennedy
|None
|Hawaii
|Honolulu
|1
|$23.8 billion
|Pierre Omidyar
|None
|Idaho
|Idaho Falls
|1
|$3.5 billion
|Frank VanderSloot
|None
|Illinois
|Chicago
|11
|$49.5 billion
|Ken Griffin
|Highland Park
|Indiana
|Bloomington
|1
|$10.5 billion
|Carl Cook
|Indianapolis
|Iowa
|Abel
|1
|$5.4 billion
|Harry Stine
|None
|Kansas
|Wichita
|1
|$44.9 billion
|Charles Koch
|Leawood
|Kentucky
|Lexington
|2
|$8.5 billion
|Tamara Gustavson
|Louisville
|Louisiana
|New Orleans
|1
|$3.3 billion
|Gayle Benson
|None
|Maine
|Scarborough
|1
|$2 billion
|Susan Alfond
|None
|Maryland
|Potomac
|2
|$9 billion
|Mitchell Rales
|Chevy Chase
|Massachusetts
|Boston
|10
|$33.9 billion
|Edward Johnson III
|Newton
|Michigan
|Franklin
|1
|$49.7 billion
|Daniel Gilbert
|Grand Rapids
|Minnesota
|Mankato
|1
|$2.5 billion
|Glen Taylor
|St. Paul
|Mississippi
|Hattiesburg
|2
|$2.8 billion
|James and Thomas Duff
|None
|Missouri
|St. Louis
|5
|$18.5 billion
|Pauline MacMillan Keinath
|Springfield
|Montana
|Missoula
|2
|$8.3 billion
|Dennis Washington
|Bozeman
|Nebraska
|Omaha
|3
|$101 billion
|Warren Buffett
|None
|Nevada
|Las Vegas
|6
|$14.3 billion
|Steve Wynn
|Reno
|New Jersey
|Saddle River
|1
|$7.2 billion
|Rocco Commisso
|Millburn
|New York
|New York City
|86
|$446 billion
|Michael Bloomberg
|Oyster Bay
|North Carolina
|Cary
|3
|$15 billion
|James Goodnight
|None
|Ohio
|Cleveland
|3
|$3.3 billion
|Norma Lerner
|New Albany
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma City
|3
|$23.2 billion
|Tom and Judy Love
|Tulsa
|Oregon
|Hillsboro
|1
|$51.6 billion
|Phil Knight and family
|Portland
|Pennsylvania
|Philadelphia
|3
|$10.6 billion
|Victoria Mars
|Bryn Mawr
|Rhode Island
|Providence
|1
|$2 billion
|Jonathan Nelson
|None
|South Carolina
|Charleston
|1
|$1.9 billion
|Anita Zucker
|None
|South Dakota
|Sioux Falls
|1
|$1.6 billion
|T. Denny Sanford
|None
|Tennessee
|Nashville
|3
|$20.7 billion
|Thomas Frist Jr. and family
|Franklin
|Texas
|Dallas
|18
|$57.9 billion
|Jerry Jones
|Houston
|Utah
|Provo
|3
|$3.5 billion
|Ryan Jones
|Salt Lake City
|Virginia
|McLean
|2
|$4.7 billion
|William Conway Jr.
|The Plains
|Washington
|Seattle
|8
|$252.2 billion
|Jeff Bezos
|Medina
|West Virginia
|Lewisburg
|1
|$1.2 billion
|Jim Justice II
|None
|Wisconsin
|Racine
|3
|$11.7 billion
|S. Curtis Johnson
|Eau Claire
|Wyoming
|Jackson
|3
|$52.1 billion
|John Mars
|Little Jackson Hole
Source: 24/7 Wall St.