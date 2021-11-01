(The Center Square) – Hikers hoping to access some of the Valley’s most popular trails will be turned away once the temperatures begin to rise next spring.
The city of Phoenix has voted to prohibit people from hiking Echo Canyon and Cholla trailways on Camelback Mountain and any trails lining Piestewa Peak in the Phoenix Mountains Preserve on days when the National Weather Service issues an excessive heat warning.
The Phoenix Parks and Recreation Board voted on the matter Thursday. It took effect immediately.
The city voted to close some trails in July amid the summer heat. The pilot program saw the aforementioned trails closed from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on days where a warning was in effect.
The change likely will close those trails for days spanning from May to mid-September on an annual basis.
The city said during times that trail access is limited, parking lot gates will be closed and signage will be posted. Parks and Recreation will be responsible for communicating the closures. The city’s park rangers will be out near the trailheads to enforce the closures.
The city spends an outsized amount of taxpayer dollars rescuing hikers who underestimate Arizona’s dry heat and need rescue from the two locations.
Twelve firefighters suffered heat-related issues last summer after doing three back-to-back rescues on both mountains. The city said two were hospitalized with acute renal failure from dehydration and exhaustion.
While those are the area’s most popular trails, Parks and Recreation said 215 miles of trails still would be available.