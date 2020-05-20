(The Center Square) – Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport will require visitors to wear masks next month in an effort to better inhibit the spread of COVID-19.
Airline authorities made the announcement Wednesday.
“Effective June 1, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport will require all employees and members of the public entering public airport facilities, including the terminals, the Rental Car Center, the PHX Sky Train, and Airport buses to wear a face covering,” the release said.
The new requirement, the airport authority said, is similar to ones made by other major airlines, the TSA, and airports across the country including Seattle, Denver, LAX, New York’s JFK, Boston Logan and Miami.
Visitors are asked to bring their own face covering but would be able to purchase masks at the airport.
The airport will allow for certain exceptions:
- Children two years of age or younger
- Any child age 12 years or younger unless parents and caregivers supervise the use of face coverings, or any individual who has a physical disability that prevents easily wearing or removing a face covering
- Any individual who is hearing impaired and uses facial and mouth movements as part of communication, or it is necessary for communicating with an individual using facial and mouth movements to share information
- Individuals consuming food or beverages
- Individuals who are unable to wear a face covering due to a documented medical condition
- When necessary for identification verification purposes
- When necessary for taking photographs for Aviation
- Credentialing/Security Badging purposes