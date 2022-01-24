(The Center Square) – How do the residents of Phoenix feel about the police?
They generally support them, according to a poll released by the Phoenix Law Enforcement Association and conducted by OH Predictive Insights. It found that 85% of Phoenix voters say that the police are doing a fair or better job. Meanwhile, 54% of voters said that the police were doing either a good or excellent job. Only 13% said that the Phoenix Police Department is doing a poor job.
Phoenix voters said they want to see more police officers on the streets, while only a small group wants to reduce the number. While 62 percent want more officers, 24% think the current number is sufficient, only eight percent want fewer officers.
The city's voters feel as though the city has a crime problem. Before being told the city's crime rates, 70% of Phoenix voters said that the city has a crime problem; after hearing them, 84% said that the city had a crime problem.
The voters also feel as though the crime problem is the fault of the city's politicians; 62% of them said that it is the fault of the mayor and the Phoenix city council. The city's mayor since 2019 has been Kate Gallego.
Conversely, a plurality approved of Gallego's job; 45% said they had a favorable opinion of her. Only half as many people said they had an unfavorable view of her (23%). Nearly one-third of Phoenix voters (32%) either didn't have an opinion of her, didn't know who she was, or refused to answer the question.
The city council is less popular than Gallego. Just 28% of the city had a favorable opinion of the city council, while 30% had an unfavorable opinion. A larger plurality (42%) have either no opinion or say they have never heard of the city council.
OH Predictive Insights conducted the poll over the phone between Dec. 20 to Dec. 29. It polled 400 voters. The poll used the Arizona Secretary of State's voter file to ensure those who took the poll accurately reflected the demographics of the state's voter base. The margin of error in the poll is 4.9%.