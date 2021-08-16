(The Center Square) - Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams has received a one-day suspension “in accordance with city policy” following the release of the report on criminal street gang charges filed against Phoenix protesters.
The report released Thursday conducted by law firm Ballard Spahr LLP on behalf of the City Manager's Office said the decision to indict the 15 protesters was made without seeking input from Phoenix police’s Gang Enforcement Unit (GEU). The report found that those involved “consciously avoided” the GEU to “sideline those deemed likely to object to charging the protestors as members of a criminal street gang.”
The investigation found that Phoenix police Chief Jeri Williams was not made aware of the charging decision against the protesters at the time of the indictment.
“In this case, Chief Williams was not informed by her staff of critical decisions,” the report summary by Phoenix City Manager Ed Zuercher said. “This can’t happen again. She has taken action to re-organize her executive team.”
Williams removed three assistant chiefs from their assignments and reassigned them as commanders. The release said that any commander named in the report would not be placed under consideration for an assistant chief assignment in the future.
Sgt. Douglas McBride, a Phoenix police officer who was believed to have played a large role in the charging decision, was placed on administrative leave until further investigation, according to the report. McBride is listed as a defendant in a class-action lawsuit filed by BLM protesters.
The city manager requested that the Arizona Attorney General's office conduct a criminal and administrative investigation into other employees involved in this case.
Williams was directed to develop a plan to ensure that she is informed by her staff of “significant issues” in the department, such as recommendations to deviate from department policy or orders, significant employee misconduct, issues concerning the mayor, city council, and city manager, or other important issues to the city or department.
Williams was instructed to ensure the proper policies for gang charging protocols and standards, protection of First Amendment rights, proper coordination with the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office on charges of protesters, and oversight to ensure appropriate review of the Special Investigation Detail.