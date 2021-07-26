(The Center Square) - Phoenix police detectives arrested Officer Conner Orth-Smith and booked him for aggravated assault after receiving a report from the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office (MCAO) that his body-worn camera footage documented excessive use of force amid an arrest.
The 23-year-old probationary officer responded to a call to help security at a local hospital on July 16 after a man refused to leave the property and became physical with security personnel. Orth-Smith spoke to the man, who police said appeared intoxicated, and agreed to take him to a facility for help. The police said that subsequent interactions, which were not disclosed, led to the man’s arrest for aggravated assault on a police officer.
The Maricopa County prosecutor reported the arrest to the MCAO Prosecution Integrity Unit.
The Prosecution Integrity Unit reviewed the footage and notified the MCAO’s Public Safety Liaison, who reported the incident to the police on July 20. On Friday, MCAO learned that the department found probable cause to arrest Orth-Smith.
According to a Facebook post from the Phoenix police, the department's review of the footage showed Orth-Smith physically assaulting the man while handcuffed, causing visible injuries. The department stated the officer's actions were unreasonable and disproportionate to the man's actions.
“The behavior captured on the body-worn camera in this instance is egregious, appalling and will not be tolerated,” Police Chief Jeri Williams said in a statement. “Our agency took decisive and immediate action. Acts like these leave a blemish on the badge and affect the noble profession of policing, making it more difficult for the men and women who police with integrity and honor.”
The MCAO has yet to review this case for a charging decision.
Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel said in a press release that she started the Prosecution Integrity Unit last summer to “handle claims of actual innocence, potential inappropriate police conduct including excessive use of force, and other claims of prosecutorial unfairness in handling cases.”
She commended the prosecutor who raised the concern and the staff of MCAO for their quick notification of the police.
During his 2020 State of the State Address, Gov. Doug Ducey committed to providing funding to equip every Arizona State Trooper with a body camera.
He signed Senate Bill 1823, a budget reconciliation bill, at the end of the 2021 session to appropriate $6.9 million from the general fund for new body cameras for the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS), as well as $6.6 million for support staff and software.
However, the governor additionally signed House Bill 2893, which allows the DPS to withhold body camera footage unless they decide there’s “an important public purpose” for releasing the video.
The criminal investigation into Orth-Smith’s actions is still ongoing. In addition, there is a concurrent administrative investigation looking into potential policy violations, the Phoenix Police Department said.
“This isolated incident is not reflective of the work being done by the good women and men of our agency,” Williams said. “They work diligently to protect the lives and property of our community.”