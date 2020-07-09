(The Center Square) – Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego’s office is out to set the record straight after a cable news host sent out a tweet saying the mayor confirmed hospitals there were turning away patients who could be gravely ill.
Gallego appeared on CNN’s Newsroom Monday to give host Poppy Harlow an update on Arizona’s COVID-19 response.
Harlow played a clip of former Harvard Medical School professor William Haseltine saying that crisis standards of care, which Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey allowed to be activated, means that “if you’re old, you get sent home without care and you die.”
Asked about the sound bite, Gallego responded.
“Unfortunately, our medical professionals don’t have the resources they need, and so they are being asked to make difficult decisions,” she said. “I want to stress, if you are having a heart attack, if you think you may be having a stroke, please go to the emergency room. There is the ability to care for individuals, but we are not meeting the standards of care in all cases that we wanted. We’ve been very stretched with intensive care beds. We also need the federal government to help us with both more resources for our medical personnel, more medical personnel, and additional funding, particularly for our safety net health care system.”
Harlow tweeted Wednesday afternoon about the segment, saying “Phoenix @MayorGallego confirms they are having to choose who gets care and who is sent home possibly to die. ‘Our medical professionals don’t have the resources they need so they are being asked to make difficult decisions.’”
Criticism followed.
“We deserve a mayor that spends her time solving the complex problems facing our city & less time spreading partisan falsehoods on cable TV,” said Merissa Hamilton, Republican candidate for Phoenix mayor.
A federal official referenced her comments as well.
“It was clear to me that Phoenix was not in tune with all of the things that the state were doing,” ADM Brett P. Giroir, Assistant Secretary for Health, said in Washington. “It really pains me when somebody says the federal government isn’t doing anything when we have 41 federal sites there.”
Vielka Atherton, interim director of communications for Gallego, spoke with The Center Square Thursday about the mayor’s comments.
“When the mayor responded, she was saying that our medical professionals lack resources due to this spike that we’re seeing of COVID cases,” she said, referencing a Peoria man who had his kidney transplant surgery canceled due to a lack of beds available.
“Doctors make difficult decisions every day, but we’re seeing these types of decisions that maybe you wouldn’t see under different circumstances. She also stressed that people are not being denied care.”
A spokeswoman with Banner Health, the state’s largest hospital system, confirmed that they had not denied patients care.
“We have not activated the triage protocols of the Arizona Crisis Standards of Care and have capacity in our Arizona hospitals for COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients at this time,” said Becky Armendariz, Senior Director, Marketing & Public Relations. “Hospitals are still very busy and we need everyone to help reduce the spread of the virus. Stay home when ill except for medical care, wear a mask, physically distance and wash your hands.”