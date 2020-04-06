(The Center Square) – In a video posted to Twitter Monday morning, Phoenix mayor Kate Gallego says she’s requesting all city departments to give her ways to cut a quarter of their current operating budget.
“The city manager has asked each department to make a 25 percent budget cut list in case it is necessary,” she said. “We are trying to tighten our belts along with everyone.”
The city is currently operating on a $1.4 billion budget that ends this summer.
The challenge in any potential deep cut is that some of the city’s expenses aren’t flexible.
Phoenix is currently paying $426 million in actuarially required pension contributions. Reducing those benefits is forbidden by the state’s constitution. Voters have enacted such measures at the state level via ballot initiatives.
According to Truth in Accounting, the city has a debt burden of $2.7 billion. They estimate that burden equates to $5,500 for every city taxpayer.
The city manager is scheduled to give a revised presentation of their budget to the City Council Monday afternoon, which will take into account expected revenue losses in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Doug Ducey last week expanded the list of services and businesses that would be closed through April. Those additional closures took effect on Saturday at 5 p.m.
As of Monday, 2,269 Arizonans have tested positive for COVID-19, the novel coronavirus at the heart of the worldwide pandemic. At press time, 65 state residents have died.