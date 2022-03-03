(The Center Square) – The Phoenix city manager’s office announced that people visiting a city facility with an appointment would no longer need to do so when Maricopa County is at a low or medium community risk level.
The Tuesday announcement came as Maricopa County was considered at a medium risk level for coronavirus, so the change was effective immediately. It followed a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announcement that recommended allowing healthy people living in counties where the coronavirus poses a low or medium community risk level to choose not to wear face masks in public.
A medium-risk level means there have been fewer than 200 people (per 100,000) admitted to local hospitals for coronavirus in the past seven days, according to the CDC.
Phoenix is still requiring appointments to visit its downtown city-owned buildings.
There will be exceptions to the rule in Phoenix.
Exceptions include locations that serve Aviation (Sky Harbor International Airport), Public Transit (ValleyMetro bus and light rail service), and the Municipal Court. The Aviation and Public Transit Departments have to follow federal requirements, and the municipal court has to follow requirements created by the Arizona State Supreme and Maricopa County Superior Courts.
If people want to continue to wear a face mask in areas where they are not required, the city said it would allow them to make that choice.