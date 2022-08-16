(The Center Square) – The City of Phoenix is facing a lawsuit from homeowners and businesses over the ongoing presence of homeless in their neighborhoods.
This group of 15 plaintiffs is suing the city over homeless encampments in the city. These people own land between Van Buren and Grant as well as between Seventh and 15th avenues. The lawsuit says they’re concerned about an area called “the zone.” This area is mostly between Eighth and 13th avenues along Jefferson, Madison, and Jackson streets.
The plaintiffs in the case say the encampment is harming the city. They say it has subjected them to violence and property damage. They also note that the area has been littered with trash and human waste.
In the lawsuit they filed in Maricopa County Court on August 10, the plaintiffs call the situation a “humanitarian crisis.” To back this point up, they referenced news articles saying that 500 homeless people died in Phoenix last year.
While the plaintiffs say they don’t want homeless people in jail, they say the city is acting unconstitutionally by transporting these homeless people to this specific part of the city. And the plaintiffs say the city doesn’t enforce laws against illegal activity, according to the lawsuit.
“We aren’t seeking damages, and we aren’t challenging the Ninth Circuit decision—we in no way want the unsheltered to go to jail,” Plaintiff Attorney Ilan Wurman told The Center Square. “What we want is for the city to stop using that decision as an excuse to abdicate responsibility for this crisis, and to implement any number of available solutions that other cities have deployed.”
Instead, the plaintiffs want the city to declare the encampment a public nuisance and move it to a part of the city where it would be less disruptive to the public. Or, the plaintiffs suggest the city create shelter spaces or campgrounds to accommodate these people.
Dan Wilson, a spokesperson for the city of Phoenix, told The Center Square in an email that the city is working hard to combat homelessness.
“The City of Phoenix is committed to addressing the needs of all residents and property owners as we work with local and regional partners to address the complex issues surrounding those experiencing homelessness,” Wilson wrote. “The City developed Strategies to Address Homelessness and in the last fiscal year dedicated nearly $50 million dollars on solutions including shelters, increased affordable housing and mental health services. You can read more specific information in the Phx Newsroom. The Phoenix City Council also recently approved $70.5 million in affordable housing and homelessness programs.”