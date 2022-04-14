(The Center Square) – Animal rights organization People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) recently filed a complaint to the National Institutes of Health against the University of Arizona for what they say are federal animal welfare violations.
The complaint that PETA filed tells the NIH to look at two incidents where the United States Department of Agriculture said the university had inadequate personnel training.
In one incident, three lambs died because the animal care manager gave the wrong dose of medications to the animals; one of those medications contained levamisole. According to a USDA report cited by PETA, the lambs showed signs of acute toxicity and died less than an hour after taking the drugs.
The other incident had to do with a Mexican free-tailed bat. The bat escaped a research staff member and was injured when the researcher moved a shelving unit when trying to find the bat. The report said the school euthanized the bat after it was injured.
The USDA's inspection report conclusion said that the individuals responsible for these deaths weren't adequately trained to handle these animals.
PETA's complaint points out that the University of Arizona got $166,243,166 from the National Institutes of Health last year. PETA notes that institutions that take this money must comply with the Public Health Service Policy on Humane Care and Use of Laboratory Animals. The animal rights organization says that the school hasn't done that and violates the Animal Welfare Act.
"Failure to comply violates not only federal animal welfare guidelines and policies but also public expectations that facilities receiving tax dollars to use animals—who are capable of experiencing pain, distress, love, and companionship and value their lives just as we value ours—at the very least, comply with minimal standards aimed at ensuring some modicum of animal welfare," PETA's vice president of laboratory investigations cases Alka Chandna said in the letter to the NIH.
Pam Scott, a spokesperson for the University of Arizona, told The Center Square that the university is taking steps to ensure these mistakes don't happen again.
"There was an unfortunate incident in which three sheep were given incorrect doses of a dewormer," she wrote. "Immediately upon learning of this error, the university followed its required timely procedures and filed a report with the USDA. The USDA inspected the facilities and interviewed staff and found no further concerns. The staff involved were provided additional training to help prevent this from happening again."