(The Center Square) – Vice President Mike Pence landed in Phoenix Wednesday to meet with local leaders before returning to Washington hours after state officials announced almost 4,900 new coronavirus cases.
Pence originally was scheduled to speak at a campaign event in Tucson but the state’s latest closure orders led to its cancellation. Gov. Doug Ducey met Pence on the tarmac of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.
“With cases rising dramatically, not just here in Maricopa County but all across Arizona, we wanted to get a report from here on the ground,” Pence said, flanked by Ducey and other officials with the presidential aircraft in the background. “We’ll ensure ... that Arizona has what you need when you need it. I told the governor today and to the people of Arizona: we’re with you. We’re going to make sure that Arizona has whatever it takes to meet this moment, to slow the spread, to flatten the curve, to save lives.”
Ducey asked Pence for another 500 medical professionals. Pence said he approved the request and ordered officials to begin facilitating it immediately.
The vice president’s visit followed news from the Arizona Department of Health Services confirming 4,878 new COVID-19 cases and attributing 88 additional deaths to the virus. Both statistics are the highest daily increases the state has seen since the outbreak began. DHS has been linking previous deaths to the virus as they’re confirmed.
Arizona has a total of 84,092 confirmed cases and 1,720 deaths linked to COVID-19.
Maricopa County, the nation’s fourth-most populous, has accumulated 52,266 cases as of July 1. The virus is most concentrated in Navajo and Apache Counties in the Northeast and the border county of Santa Cruz, which has 3,390 cases per 100,000 residents. Santa Cruz County has a total of 1,802 confirmed cases.
The state’s hospitalization rate rose to a record of 2,876 cases, including 1,289 COVID-linked emergency room visits. On the bright side, DHS marked a record 322 COVID-19 patients released from a hospital setting.
Ducey announced Monday that the state’s bars, gyms, movie theaters, and tubing would, again, be closed to stem the coronavirus spread.
The state’s liquor commission announced Wednesday it would remove the liquor license for Lifetime Biltmore, an upscale fitness center with two lounges that sold alcohol. Scottsdale Police said late Tuesday they had cited a manager of a Mountainside Fitness with a Class 1 misdemeanor for remaining open despite Ducey’s latest order. The owner of Mountainside is suing Ducey over the order and has kept his 18 locations open.