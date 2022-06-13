(The Center Square) – Former Vice President Mike Pence will not appear in Phoenix Monday with Gov. Doug Ducey due to the governor catching COVID-19, a spokesperson for the governor's office said.
“Governor Ducey has tested positive for Covid-19. He is asymptomatic and feeling well, but will not be attending the border tour and policy address with Vice President Mike Pence today,” Ducey spokesman CJ Karamargin told The Center Square. “The Governor welcomes Vice President Pence to Arizona and thanks him for his continued advocacy of border security.”
Ducey and Pence were scheduled to hold a news conference on the current state of the U.S. border and the ongoing surge in immigrants illegally crossing the border.
According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the department’s agents encountered 201,800 migrants along the southwest land border in April 2022.
A reporter for the Daily Caller recorded what he said were more than 600 migrants crossing the border into the U.S. near Yuma, Arizona, in a matter of 40 minutes.
In the past 40 minutes over 600 migrants have crossed illegally into Yuma and hundreds more are running in - I've never seen anything like this , migrants from Central and South America , Eastern Europe and Caribbeans as well.
Like 4.4 million other Arizonans, Ducey is fully vaccinated after receiving the two shots of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccination in March 2021. The state has seen an uptick in COVID-19 infections in recent months, with 14,677 new cases in the week ending June 8. That’s according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.