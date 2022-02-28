(The Center Square) – Visitors hoping to stay overnight at Arizona’s Grand Canyon will have to pay more starting this summer.
The National Parks Service announced on Feb. 28 that it would increase the cost of overnight backcountry permits for the first time since 2015.
The cost increase takes effect on July 1. The permits are required for any tourists hoping to stay in the park overnight. While the $10 permit remains unchanged, the nightly cost per person or stock animal that plans to camp below the rim in designated areas will increase to $12, up from $8.
“All backcountry permit revenue pays actual costs for operating Grand Canyon’s permit offices and Backcountry Information Centers,” the department said in a release. “This adjustment for the backcountry permit operation is designed to eliminate a funding deficit and ensure the operation will recover the actual costs incurred.”
Parks said the increase will not affect camping fees at Mather, Desert View, or the North Rim campgrounds.
The National Parks Service updated its visitation statistics, showing the Grand Canyon National Park’s visitation numbers bounced back last year. After falling to 2.9 million visitors in 2020, more than 4.5 million tourists visited the park in 2021, according to data updated on Feb. 18.
In terms of backcountry users, a total of 85,656 user nights were logged in 2021 from 12,904 permits issued.
For information about the Grand Canyon, visit the park’s website or contact the Backcountry Information Center at 1-928-638-7875.