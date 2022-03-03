I am a parent advocate and member of the Black Mothers Forum, a group of concerned, committed Black women and mothers focused on addressing the safety and welfare of our Black children, especially our Black sons.
I know firsthand that there is no one-size-fits-all environment that serves the needs of all students. Often, our Black sons and daughters do not feel comfortable in a traditional public-school environment due to safety concerns and a lack of representation.
That is why the Black Mothers Forum has been actively creating safe and supportive learning environments for our Black and Brown students. In 2021, we established over ten micro schools across Arizona and Louisiana and look for individuals who have a passion for serving students, have elevated expectations of themselves and our children, understand our communities' needs and want what is best for students academically, socially, and emotionally.
We are pleased that Senator Rick Gray is addressing this issue through S.B. 1159, which will provide expanded pathways for people who have unique skills and backgrounds and get them into the classroom quicker. It is crucial that we provide more opportunities for qualified individuals who care for and are passionate about the well-being of our children. It is important for them to be able to enter the education workforce without the barrier of unnecessary and burdensome requirements.
According to the associated press, white teachers account for three of every four public school teachers nationally, a level significantly higher than the student population. This matters, because research has shown that a diverse teacher pool can have positive impacts on student achievement.
Representation in education matters to the underrepresented. In my experience as a Phoenix native who attended public school in Arizona, I know this firsthand from my lack of diverse teachers.
Opponents claim expanding these pathways will hurt children, but what is hurting our children is not allowing those who want to serve our students at the highest level the ability to do so. Aspiring teachers who demonstrate the skills and talents to educate our children, should not be hindered by unnecessary tests, fees, courses, and requirements. S.B. 1159 also expands the classroom-based preparation program to allow those that are completing their bachelor’s degree to earn their credential while completing their degree. Like apprenticeship programs, we know that some of the best learning and training occurs while people are both learning from others and doing the work.
Engaging our local communities to get involved in our schools, is exactly what we need at this moment. There should not be only one way to become a teacher, and this bill recognizes that there are numerous ways to demonstrate competencies and train to become an extraordinarily effective teacher. Our local schools should be empowered to find extraordinary talent.
As we continue to embark upon our efforts to bring diverse and high-quality teachers into our classrooms, we hope members of the Arizona Legislature will listen to the needs of our community and empower all schools with the tools they need to serve students best.