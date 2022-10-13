(The Center Square) – Early Voting in the November 2022 General Election began on Wednesday in Arizona.
More than two million early ballots have been mailed to Arizona voters and 12 in-person “vote anywhere” Vote Centers are open in Maricopa County alone.
Voters who requested a ballot by mail or are on the Active Early Voting List should receive a yellow envelope with their ballot in it within a week. The final day to request a ballot by mail is October 28 at 5 p.m.
“Our partners, the Phoenix Suns, have spoken about how democracy is a team sport,” Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer said in a press release. “Our democracy works best when all of us do our part. Cast your ballot, make your voice heard, and let’s all be part of the hard work of securing democracy together.”
Voters have a couple of different options to return their completed ballots early in their signed and sealed green affidavit envelope.
They can do so by mail. However, Maricopa County recommends people mail their early ballots back by November 1 to ensure they are counted. State law says these ballots must be received by 7:00 p.m. local time on election day to count.
They can also drop off their signed early ballots at any of the Vote Centers or secure ballot drop box locations. These locations are open from October 12 to November 4.
Maricopa County says that voters can track their early ballot during the General Election by texting “JOIN” to 628–683 or by visiting BeBallotReady.Vote.
Close to 200,000 voters have signed up for the ballot tracking subscription service. More than 13,000 voters have signed up for it since the August Primary.
Maricopa County will also provide voters 223 Vote Centers phased in throughout the election. This is an increase over the 175 available Vote Centers in 2020.
They will be located throughout the county and serve rural communities, Native American tribes, and densely populated areas. Vote centers will typically be under two miles apart.
Voters can find a place and time that works for them to vote by visiting Locations.Maricopa.Vote.
The county expects a high voter turnout. More than 2.4 million people are eligible to vote in Maricopa County in the general election.
People can see what’s on their ballot, find out where to vote, and sign up to vote by mail by visiting BeBallotReady.Vote.
Election Day this year is Tuesday, November 8.